‘Squid Game’ to return for 2nd season

The global sensation “Squid Game” will return for a second season, Netflix confirmed Monday.

“A whole new round is coming,” director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans released by Netflix. “And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming.”

Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is the debt-ridden character who gets involved in a mysterious deadly contest to win 45.6 billion won (US$37.9 million) in prize money in the nine-part series.

Hwang added that Cheol-su, the “boyfriend” of the show’s animatronic doll, Young-hee, will be introduced to viewers in the next season.

But he did not elaborate on the detailed schedules of production.

This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from “Squid Game.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Released in September last year, the all-Korean survival drama “Squid Game” became Netflix’s most successful series in the streamer’s history, attracting 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of release.