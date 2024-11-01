- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘Squid Game’ Season 2 teaser drops: Gi-hun’s plea to stop deadly game ignored
A teaser for Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” Season 2 was released on the streaming service’s Instagram on Friday.
The clip features Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the winner from the first season, rejoining the game as participant number 456 and urgently pleading with everyone to leave the game immediately.
Amid the confusion, the game rules are read aloud: “You may choose to stay and continue playing to increase your potential winnings or choose to stop the games now and leave. The decision is entirely up to you.”
While Ki-hun makes his plea, another participant retorts, “Who do you think you are? You work for these guys?”
Gi-hun, growing more desperate, warns, “I’ve played these games before! If you don’t stop this, they’ll kill us all!” Despite his warnings, others in the crowd start chanting, “One more game!”
The first season became a global phenomenon, recording the highest viewing hours in Netflix history. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk won an Emmy Award for directing the series, and actor Lee received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.
In the second season, Gi-hun, despite winning the game, chooses not to go to America and instead returns with a new purpose.
Season 2 features the original cast members from the first season, along with new additions, including Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-uk and Choi Seung-hyun.
The second season is set for release Dec. 26, with a third season planned for release next yea