- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
‘Space Sweepers’ tops Netflix movie chart
“Space Sweepers,” an outer space sci-fi blockbuster directed by Jo Sung-hee of South Korea, ranked first among Netflix films a day after its release worldwide, a chart showed Sunday.
The movie, starring Song Joong-ki and Kim Tae-ri, made it to the top with 525 points as of Saturday, according to FlixPatrol, which compiles video on demand and streaming data.
It placed first in South Korea and 15 other nations, including Belgium, France and Malaysia.
Set in 2092, “Space Sweepers” features the crew of The Victory, a space debris collector ship.
As South Korea’s first big-budget space adventure, it was supposed to hit cinemas last summer. With its big screen debut delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unveiled through Netflix on Feb. 5.
A scene from “Space Sweepers” in a photo provided by Netflix (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)