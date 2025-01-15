SM Entertainment to release album marking its 30th anniversary

A collective album of artists managed by SM Entertainment will be released next month to commemorate the 30th founding anniversary of the K-pop agency, the company said Tuesday.

The album, titled “2025 SMTown: The Culture, The Future,” will drop on Feb. 14. It will be the first collective album of SM artists in about two years and two months since “2022 Winter SMtown: SMCU Palace” in December 2022.

The upcoming album will feature 17 tracks, including the lead track and SM’s group song “Thank You,” as well as remakes of hit songs by leading K-pop artists from the agency.

A promotional image, provided by SM Entertainment, for “2025 SMTown: The Culture, The Future,” a forthcoming collective album featuring K-pop artists managed by the agency (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kangta sang S.E.S.’s “Just A Feeling,” BoA covered late SHINee member Jonghyun’s “End of A Day,” TVXQ performed Red Velvet’s “Psycho,” and Super Junior sang Shinhwa’s “I Pray 4 U.”

Girls’ Generation reinterpreted The Grace’s “Passion,” EXO performed H.O.T.’s “Get It Up!” and Red Velvet remade Girls’ Generation’s “Run Devil Run.”

NCT 127 sang Hyun Jin Young’s “You In My Faded Memories,” NCT Dream covered EXO’s “Love Me Right,” WayV remade SHINee’s “Juliette,” aespa sang f(x)’s “Rum Pum Pum Pum,” and Riize covered TVXQ’s “Hug.”

“Through this album, we will once again prove the power of SM music that transcends generations,” SM said in a release.