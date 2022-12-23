Don't Miss
Seventeen’s Vernon drops 1st solo mixtape ‘Black Eye’
December 23, 2022
Vernon of K-pop boy group Seventeen will release his first mixtape, titled “Black Eye,” as an individual artist on Friday, the group’s agency said.
The song is a pop-punk tune that combines casual vocals and a cheerful band sound, according to Pledis Entertainment.
“I wanted to show my tough and free side through ‘Black Eye’,” the singer said through the agency. “I think this work will nourish my artistic growth in the future.”
The song will hit local and global music streaming services at 2 p.m.
Vernon, a member of the popular K-pop boy band Seventeen, is shown in this concept photo for his first solo mixtape, “Black Eye,” provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)