- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seventeen’s The 8 tests positive for COVID-19
Seventeen’s The 8 tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the group’s seventh member to catch the virus, the group’s agency said Monday.
“The 8 tested negative through a self-test kit Saturday. But he later received a polymerase chain reaction examination, as he experienced a mild cough, which returned a positive result on Monday morning,” Pledis Entertainment said.
He is now receiving treatment at home without showing special symptoms, it added.
A file photo of K-pop group Seventeen, provided by Pledis Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Earlier, six members of the group — Wonwoo, Vernon, Hoshi, S.Coups, DK and Seungkwan — tested positive for COVID-19. The latest case brought to seven the total number of members of the 13-piece group who were confirmed to have been infected.