Seventeen’s compilation album surpasses 3 mln preorders

K-pop boy group Seventeen has racked up over 3 million copies in preorders for its upcoming compilation album, the group’s agency said Monday.

“17 is Right Here” tallied preorder sales of 3,087,613 units, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from the album’s distributor YG Plus.

The agency added this preorder number is big for an album compiling past hits of a K-pop artist.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

But it predicts that the preorders will increase further during the remaining one-week period before the album’s release next Monday, especially since the group made a surprise announcement Friday that the upcoming album will include four new tracks.

The two-CD album will feature the lead tracks of all the albums the band has released in South Korea and Japan since its debut in 2015.

They will include 20 lead tracks of the Korean-language albums and eight Korean translations of main tracks of its Japanese-language albums.

Prior to the album’s release, the 13-member group will kick off a two-day standalone concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.