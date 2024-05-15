Seventeen’s best-of album debuts at No. 5 on Billboard 200

K-pop boy group Seventeen’s latest best-of album, “17 Is Right Here,” has debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to a chart preview released Sunday (U.S. time) by Billboard, the album, which compiles the group’s greatest hits, amassed 53,000 album-equivalent units in the United States during the charting period.

This marks the fifth time the South Korean group has secured a spot within the top 10 of the Billboard 200, reinforcing its presence in the global music scene.

Previously, the group’s 10th EP “FML” and 11th EP “Seventeenth Heaven” both peaked at No. 2.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S., measured by equivalent album units, comprising conventional album sales, streaming and digital sales.

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“17 Is Right Here” earned 49,000 traditional album sales and 4,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, Billboard said.

The album’s strong chart performance was widely expected after it sold over 2 million copies on its first day of release on April 29 and reached over 3.18 million copies by the end of the month based on tallies from Circle Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.

“17 Is Right Here” chronicles the group’s nine-year musical journey across two CDs, featuring 33 tracks that include four new singles and 28 past hits.