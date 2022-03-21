- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Seven labels under Hybe to hold first joint audition in U.S.
Seven music labels under the wing of Hybe, home of K-pop groups such as BTS and Seventeen, will hold their first-ever joint audition in the United States next month, the company said Monday.
The Hybe Multi-label Audition will take place four times in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16 (U.S. time), Hybe said.
The company has multiple subsidiaries, including Big Hit Music, which manages BTS, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Belift Lab and KOZ Entertainment, collectively known as Hybe Labels.
It will be the first joint audition by the seven labels.
Hybe expects global talents, including those in North America, to actively participate in the audition.
Anyone aged 11-19 can apply regardless of gender in three categories — vocal, rap and dance, according to the company.
In Las Vegas, BTS is scheduled to attend the 64th Grammy Awards on April 3 and four concerts before a live audience at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.
“Young talents to be discovered in the audition will get a chance to grow to be global artists with help from experts in Hybe Labels who have world-class capabilities,” Hybe said in a release.
This photo provided by Hybe shows a promotional poster for Hybe Mult-label Audition, the first joint audition by seven music labels under Hybe. The audition is scheduled for April 8-9 and 15-16 in Las Vegas. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)