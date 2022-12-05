- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
S. Korean comedy film ‘Men of Plastic’ sold to 32 overseas markets
The Korean plastic surgery-themed comedy film “Men of Plastic” starring Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, has been sold to 32 overseas markets, its distributor Showbox said Tuesday.
The movie directed by Lim Jin-sun features a story surrounding Apgujeong, an affluent Gangnam neighborhood crowded with plastic surgery and aesthetics in southern Seoul.
Ma, the actor behind megahit action comedy films “The Roundup” (2022) and “The Outlaws” (2017), plays a businessman who has a “killer idea” to open a grandiose plastic surgery clinic in the “beauty mecca.”
Jung Kyung-ho plays a skilled plastic surgeon who teams up with the Apgujeong native businessman.
The film hit theaters in Hong Kong and Taiwan last week and is set for theatrical release in the United States and Canada on Friday and in Singapore on Dec. 22. It will meet audiences in Vietnam and Indonesia next month.
Released in the domestic market on Nov. 30, “Men of Plastic” ranked second in the local box office in the opening weekend from Dec. 2-4 with 214,000 admissions, according to industry data.