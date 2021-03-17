- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Rose performs ‘On the Ground’ on Jimmy Fallon show
Rose, the main vocalist of K-pop sensation BLACKPINK, performed her chart-topping solo release “On the Ground” on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Donning a glittery outfit, the singer appeared on the popular American TV show on Tuesday (U.S. time) to perform the title track of her debut solo album “R.” The roughly 3-minute performance was shown in black and white, striking up a dramatic ambience.
Tuesday’s episode marked Rose’s second appearance on the show hosted by actor-comedian Jimmy Fallon. BLACKPINK performed “How You Like That” in June, becoming the first K-pop girl group to appear on the show.
This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows BLACKPINK member Rose performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 16, 2021 (U.S. time). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Rose, the second member of the four-piece act to go solo, dropped her first solo album on Friday. Titled “R,” after her stage name, it carries the two tracks “On the Ground” and “Gone.” Both songs are entirely sung in English.
In a press conference marking the release, the New Zealand-born star said she could relate well to the lyrics “I worked my whole life, just to get high, just to realize, everything I need is on the ground.”
“I could easily match the song to my life. I’ve been on a run since starting off as a trainee, but as I live, I sometimes came to question the motive (of my life). I felt this line somehow speaks for me and felt there was also a lot to learn from it.”
The song has got off to a record-breaking streak since its release. It debuted at No. 8 on streaming giant Spotify’s global top 50 chart and reigned atop the iTunes top song charts in 51 regions. On YouTube, it has already racked up 85 million views.
The physical version of her album “R,” released on Tuesday, has also sold 280,000 copies in just one day, according to her agency YG Entertainment. The company said it marks a fresh record for a K-pop female soloist.