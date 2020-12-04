Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album

Rookie girl group NiziU tops Japan music chart with debut album

December 4, 2020

JYP Entertainment’s new girl group NiziU has landed at No. 1 on Japan’s Oricon music chart with its debut single album, the company said Thursday.

The nine-piece group’s album “Step and a Step” topped the daily CD single chart on the Oricon, according to the agency.

The album, released on Wednesday, includes the lead track “Step and a Step,” written by JYP chief and K-pop guru Park Jin-young, as well as the pre-debut track “Make You Happy.”

“Make You Happy” has stormed Japanese music charts since its release in June, reaching No. 1 on the Oricon’s weekly album sales chart even before the group’s official debut.

NiziU, formed by JYP and Japan’s Sony Music Entertainment, consists of nine winners of the idol survival reality show “Nizi Project.”

The band’s nine members — Mako, Rio, Maya, Riku, Ayaka, Mayuka, Rima, Miihi and Nina — were trained by JYP, which has successfully incubated K-pop girl groups like TWICE and ITZY.

This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows rookie girl group NiziU. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

This photo, provided by JYP Entertainment, shows rookie girl group NiziU. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes