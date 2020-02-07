- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Returning IZ*ONE’s new album tops pre-order charts in S. Korea, Japan
”Bloom*Iz,” an upcoming full-length album by K-pop girl band IZ*ONE, topped major album pre-order charts in South Korea and Japan this week in the run-up to the band’s official return this month.
The album, set for official release on Feb. 17, stood atop Japan’s Tower Records chart for online album pre-orders as of Tuesday, according to the band’s management agency, Off the Record.
The album also came atop or stayed high on the album pre-order charts by major online record distributors in South Korea such as Yes24, Interpark or Hottracks this week.
The new album marks the 12-member girl band’s return to the K-pop scene following a three-month hiatus.
The Korean and Japanese band initially planned to released “Bloom*Iz” in November last year, but it postponed the release and suspended its music career after channel Mnet’s “Produce” audition show came under a police investigation over vote-fixing charges.
IZ*ONE debuted in 2018 through the show’s third season.
The upcoming album will put the band’s activities back in full swing, with their debut performance of the new album, set for the evening of Feb. 17, to be broadcast live on Mnet, YouTube and Facebook.