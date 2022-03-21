Red Velvet wants to be ‘queen of all seasons,’ not just ‘summer queen’

Red Velvet, known as “summer queen” in the music scene for its refreshing summery hit songs like “Red Flavor,” said Monday it would like to be the queen of all seasons as it is set to drop the first installment of this year’s new album series in the evening.

“The ReVe Festival 2022 — Feel My Rhythm,” set to come out at 6 p.m., is the first release from the group in seven months since the last EP titled “Queendom” released in August.

The upcoming EP also is the first of “The ReVe Festival 2022″ series and Red Velet plans to release more albums of the series this year under the theme of “imaginary trip,” according to the group.

In 2019, the five-member band had many hit songs such as “Zimzalabim,” “Umpah Umpah” and “Psycho” when it released albums under a series with the same “ReVe Festival” title.

“We chose it as the main track, because it is not only a song that can represent Red Velvet’s classical, energetic and challenging sides but also a song that can make us start again with an ‘imaginary trip,’ the main theme of the new album series,” member Seulgi said during an online press conference to promote the upcoming release.