Red Velvet to perform at annual music festival in Spain

South Korean girl group Red Velvet will take part in the Primavera Sound, a large annual music festival held in Spain, the group’s agency said Thursday.

This year’s event will be held from June 1-3 in Barcelona and in Madrid on June 8-10. Red Velvet will appear on the first day of each edition, according to SM Entertainment.

It is the only K-pop act invited to the 2023 festival, the agency added.