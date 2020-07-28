Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month

Reality TV show on BTS relaxing in forest to air next month

July 28, 2020

 A new reality television series on K-pop band BTS’ members relaxing in a forest will broadcast next month, the group’s agency said Tuesday.

The eight-part series, “In the Soop BTS ver.,” will feature the septet luxuriating in the wilderness surrounded by woods while spending free time away from their busy schedules, Big Hit Entertainment said.

The show will be air Wednesday evenings on cable network JTBC from Aug. 19.

This image provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows a publicity poster for "In the Soop BTS ver.," a new reality television program featuring members of K-pop group BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
In this file photo provided by Big Hit Entertainment, K-pop group BTS appears on stage during the band's online concert, "Bang Bang Con: The Live," on June 14, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This image provided by Big Hit Entertainment shows a publicity poster for “In the Soop BTS ver.,” a new reality television program featuring members of K-pop group BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The series will also be available for purchase digitally on Weverse, Big Hit’s mobile online store and fan community platform.

Big Hit said that the episodes on Weverse will have approximately 20 minutes of additional content compared to the 60-minute cable television broadcasts.

The digital version, produced by Big Hit’s content production arm, Big Hit Three Sixty, will have other bonus content. Fans will be able to purchase the show digitally starting Aug. 4.

The seven-piece act will drop a yet-unnamed digital single on Aug. 21 on domestic and international streaming services, according to Big Hit.

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes