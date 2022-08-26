- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Preorders for BLACKPINK’s second LP surpass 2 mln copies
Girl group BLACKPINK’s upcoming second full-length album “Born Pink” has sold over 2 million copies in preorders, its agency said Thursday.
“This is a record for K-pop female acts of all time,” YG Entertainment said. “We can expect the album to break 3 million with about three weeks left before its release.”
BLACKPINK became the first million-selling K-pop girl group with its first full album “The Album” in 2020.
“Born Pink,” set to drop on Sept. 16, had been expected to break the sales record set with the first album since it secured 1.5 million copies in preorders less than a week after the prior purchase began.
The band finished filming the music video for the upcoming album’s lead song on Wednesday, according to the agency.
Earlier Thursday, the quartet left Incheon International Airport in Incheon, just west of Seoul, for the United States. The group will perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony slated for Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It is also competing in three categories — Best Group Of The Year, Best K-pop and Best Metaverse Performance.
This photo provided by YG Entertainment shows K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. (Yonhap)