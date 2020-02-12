‘Parasite’ wins four Oscar trophies including best picture

“Parasite” also won best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film.

It is the first time that a non-English film has been chosen for the Oscar best picture award by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in the more than 90 years of its history. It also is the first time that the winner of Cannes’ Palme d’Or grabs the top honor at the Oscars since 1955, when the American romantic comedy “Marty” doubled the two accolades.