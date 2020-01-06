Home   >   More   >   Hot Links   >   ‘Parasite’ wins best foreign film at Golden Globes

‘Parasite’ wins best foreign film at Golden Globes

January 6, 2020

 Bong Joon-ho’s black comedy “Parasite” was named best foreign language film at the U.S. Golden Globe Awards on Monday (Korean time).

In a ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, “Parasite” won the honor, outclassing “The Farewell” by Lulu Wang, “Pain and Glory” by Pedro Almodovar, “Les Miserables” by Ladj Ly and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” by Celine Sciamma.

It is the first time that a Korean-made film has won a prize at the accolades given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

It was also nominated for best screenplay and best director at the Golden Globe Awards but failed to win either.

Sam Mendes of “1917″ took best director, and Quentin Tarantino of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” earned best screenplay.

“Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many amazing films,” Bong said through an interpreter when accepting the trophy. “Just being nominated along with fellow amazing international filmmakers was a huge honor. I think we use only one language: the cinema.”

Meanwhile, “1917″ and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” earned the Golden Globes’ best motion picture for drama and musical or comedy, respectively.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for his performance in “Joker” and Renee Zellweger was awarded best actress for “Judy,” while the honors of best supporting actor and actress went to Brad Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Laura Dern for “Marriage Story,” respectively.

Awkwafina, born to a Chinese-American father and a South Korean mother, was named best actress in a comedy or musical film for her role in “The Farewell,” directed by Lulu Wang. She became the first woman of Asian descent to win the award.

This file photo shows a scene from "Parasite." (Yonhap)
In this photo moved by the Associated Press, South Korean director Bong Joon-ho accepts the award for best foreign language film for "Parasite" at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5, 2020. (Yonhap)

This file photo shows a scene from “Parasite.” (Yonhap)

moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles pas cher moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet moose knuckles outlet maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher maillot de foot pas cher scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet scarpe nike air max outlet nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher nike tn pas cher air max pas cher air max pas cher stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet stone island outlet barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher barbour pas cher nike tn squalo nike air max outlet mcm outlet online moose knuckles outlet happiness outlet happiness outlet shoes