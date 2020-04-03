- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Over 8,000 audience members to be monitored after musical actors test positive for coronavirus
Jung Yun-hak, the leader of K-pop boy band SUPERNOVA, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment in Seoul, the band has said.
The band broke the news on its official Japanese website Friday, saying, “Having been in a bad condition, Yun-hak got tested on Tuesday, and the test result found the next day that he had been infected with the new coronavirus.”
He has been admitted to a hospital in Seoul and is focusing on treatment, the website said, apologizing for “causing concern and inconvenience.”
The boy band is known as “Choshinsei” in Japan and has been active in the country since its launch in 2007. In 2018, the group was renamed SUPERNOVA.
In Japan, Jung has expanded into acting and musicals.
He is the first South Korean entertainer reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 since the country’s first case was confirmed in late January.
Jung Yun-hak, the leader of K-pop boy band SUPERNOVA (Yonhap)