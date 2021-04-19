- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Number of peak concurrent viewers on BTS online event surpasses 2.7 mln: agency
The number of peak simultaneous viewers of the latest online concert streaming event by K-pop group BTS surpassed 2.7 million, the boy band’s agency said Sunday.
The milestone figure was announced by Big Hit Music one day after “Bang Bang Con 21″ — comprised of some eight hours of back-to-back streaming of past BTS concerts and fan events — was made available for free on the band’s official YouTube channel on Saturday.
According to Big Hit, the event also generated enormous buzz online, with BTS-related keywords at one point dominating the entire list of real-time global trending keywords on Twitter during the session.
BTS has held several online streaming events under the brand Bang Bang Con. In April last year, the band showcased a concert and clips from fan meetings in a two-day streaming event that drew more than 50 million views in 24 hours.
In June, the band held its first paid online gig “Bang Bang Con: The Live,” which attracted around 756,600 viewers from 107 countries.
This file photo, provided by Big Hit Music on March 13, 2021, shows BTS performing in the charity concert “Music On a Mission.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)