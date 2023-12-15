NewJeans to drop remix album ‘NJWMX’

NewJeans will release its first remix album, “NJWMX,” timed with the first anniversary of the release of its smash hit “Ditto” on Tuesday.

Announcing the plan for the upcoming release on social media Friday, the K-pop quintet also unveiled two teaser videos.

“NJWMX” will have a total of 12 tracks, including remixed versions of two songs from the group’s first single album “OMG,” and four from its debut EP, “New Jeans,” according to the group’s agency, ADOR. The new album will also feature instrumentals of all six remixed songs.

ADOR said “NJWMX” will be like a special present for Bunnies, the group’s fandom, this winter.

Officially released on Dec. 19, 2022, “Ditto” hit more than 500 million streams on music streaming giant Spotify.

It secured the group a spot on both the competitive U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Top 100 only six months after its debut.

Domestically, the tune clocked its 99th day at the top of the daily songs chart for local music streaming platform Melon, setting the record for the longest stay at No. 1 in the history of the chart.

The previous record was 75 consecutive days set by K-pop supergroup BTS with “Dynamite” in 2020.