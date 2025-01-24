NewJeans seeks new name, vows to ‘never return’ to Hybe and ADOR

Popular girl group NewJeans, currently in a contract dispute with its K-pop label ADOR, announced Thursday the launch of a public contest to create a new group name, declaring it will “never return” to the agency.

In response, ADOR stated the group’s attempt to pursue an independent career in the entertainment industry constitutes a serious breach of their contract.

“We’ll be holding a two-day public contest to decide on a new stage name, which will be used for a certain period,” NewJeans announced on its newly established social media account, jeanzforfree.

Fans were invited to participate by submitting their suggestions in the comments section.

The post garnered significant attention from fans, receiving over 16,000 comments in less than 50 minutes.

In a separate statement posted on social media, the team emphasized, “The five of us have no intention of ever returning to Hybe and ADOR, where we cannot expect even minimal trust.”

They claimed the two companies have continued to “harass and attack” them behind the scenes while constantly asking them to return.

“Recently, they secretly met with some of our parents in an attempt to persuade or create discord among us,” according to the statement.

The members maintain their exclusive contracts with ADOR were terminated as of Nov. 29 last year, allegedly due to the agency’s failure to fulfill its obligations.

However, ADOR insists the contract is still valid and has filed a lawsuit to confirm the validity of the exclusive contract, as well as an injunction to preserve its status as the management agency and prohibit the group from signing independent advertising contracts.

NewJeans revealed it has appointed the Seoul-based leading law firm Sejong as its legal representative to respond to legal proceedings.

Sejong is also the legal representative for Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of ADOR, who is also engaged in a legal dispute with the company and Hybe.

ADOR responded to the latest move by NewJeans with a statement.

“We regret that the members have attempted to launch independent entertainment activities, including soliciting ideas for a new group name, even before a legal decision has been made, because it could constitute a serious breach of contract,” the agency said.