New Hybe girl group ILLIT to release debut album

The latest girl group from Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS and NewJeans, will make a debut with its first EP, “Super Real Me,” on Monday.

The group ILLIT marks the third girl group from Hybe after Le Sserafim and NewJeans and the first from Belift Lab, a subsidiary music label of Hybe.

The five-member group, formed through the 2023 JTBC survival show “R U Next?,” consists of Korean members Yunah, Minju and Wonhee, alongside Japanese members Moka and Iroha. With an average age of 18.6, ILLIT is expected to bring a youthful energy and diverse international backgrounds to the K-pop scene.

The band’s debut album, produced by Hybe founder Bang Si-hyuk, features four tracks, including the main track “Magnetic.”

Described as a dance track with a strong rhythm and catchy melody, “Magnetic” explores the powerful attraction one feels for a love interest, according to the agency. The three other tracks on the album are “My World,” “Midnight Fiction” and “Lucky Girl Syndrome.”

ILLIT’s name, a combination of “I will” and “it,” reflects the team’s high potential and determination to achieve its dreams, Belift said.

It added the album reflects today’s teenagers who are honest about their feelings and enjoy sharing their thoughts and experiences.