New girl group ILLIT debuts on Billboard Hot 100

South Korean girl group ILLIT has made history by entering the U.S. Billboard’s Hot 100 main songs chart with its debut single “Magnetic.”

“Magnetic” secured the No. 91 spot on the upcoming Hot 100 chart, Billboard said on social media Tuesday (U.S. time), becoming the first debut song by a K-pop act to hit the prestigious chart.

ILLIT was the fastest K-pop act to make it to the chart since its debut. The milestone came just 21 days after it debuted on March 25 under Belift Lab, a subsidiary music label of K-pop giant Hybe, according to the agency.

K-pop girl group ILLIT is seen in this photo provided by Belift Lab. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Hot 100 ranks the most popular songs of the week in the United States, measured by all-genre streaming, radio airplay and sales.

For new artists from non-English-speaking countries like ILLIT, the barrier is typically considered very high to enter the chart due to their low recognition in the U.S., which makes it challenging for them to secure points in the airplay category.

“Magnetic” is the lead single of the group’s first EP, “Super Real Me,” released that day. The dance track explores the powerful attraction one feels for a love interest.

ILLIT also became the first K-pop rookie ever to hit the British Official Singles Top 100 with its debut single when it debuted at No. 80 with “Magnetic” on April 5 (British time). The song remained on the chart for the second consecutive week.