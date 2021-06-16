- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
New BTS Japanese album ships 1.1 mln units on 1st day: agency
A Japanese-language compilation album of BTS songs has shipped 1.1 million units on its first day, the band’s agency said Wednesday.
Shipments of “BTS, The Best,” the seven-piece band’s new album, surpassed 1.1 million units on its first day of release in the Asian country, according to Big Hit Music.
The 23-track album includes Japanese-language songs such as “Film Out,” “Your Eyes Tell” and “Crystal Snow.” It also includes Japanese versions of the band’s Korean songs, like “Fake Love,” “Idol” and “On.”
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows BTS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
BTS has built a strong fan base in Japan. “Film Out,” the seven-piece act’s Japanese single released on April 2, topped a signature digital single chart in the country upon release and earned more than 10 million streams in its first week.
The song also made a splash in the United States, debuting at No. 81 on the Billboard’s main singles chart to become the group’s first Japanese song to land on the Hot 100.
Its most recent release “Butter” also ranked No. 1 in the Japanese music chart Oricon’s weekly streaming category during June 7-13, cementing its top spot for a fourth straight week. The song, released in late May, has so far racked up nearly 78 million streams in Japan.
The band’s earlier hit “Boy With Luv” also earned 101.2 million streams since its release, becoming the second BTS song to surpass 100 million streams after “Dynamite.”
BTS is set to release a physical album of “Butter” next month. The upcoming album will include the Billboard-topping summer number as well as a new track, according to Big Hit.