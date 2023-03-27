Don't Miss
- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT’s new unit Dojaejung to debut next month
March 27, 2023
A new unit composed of three members of the popular K-pop boy group NCT will make a debut with its first EP next month, the group’s agency said Monday.
Dojaejung that consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo will drop the EP “Perfume” on April 17, SM Entertainment said.
They first performed as a unit during the NCT 127 world tour in Seoul in October.
“The three members of NCT Dojaejung have excellent vocals and performance skills, and they will showcase a perfect transformation with new music and performances through this activity.”