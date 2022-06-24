- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
NCT Dream to hit Seoul stage next month
K-pop boy group NCT Dream will hold three concerts in Seoul next month, the group’s management agency said Friday.
The concerts titled, “The Dream Show2: In a Dream,” will take place at Gocheok Sky Dome in southwestern Seoul on July 29-31, SM Entertainment said.
The final, third concert will be broadcast live on Beyond LIVE, an online streaming platform for concerts.
The group debuted in 2016 as the third subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT with its song “Chewing Gum” and has released hit songs, such as “My First and Last” (2017), “Boom” (2019), “Hot Sauce” (2021) and “Hello Future” (2021).
NCT Dream’s second full-length album “Glitch Mode” and its repackaged version “Beatbox” have sold a cumulative 3.61 million copies this year.
A file photo of K-pop group NCT Dream (Yonhap)