NCT 127′s ‘Sticker’ debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200 albums chart
- “Sticker,” the third studio album by K-pop boy band NCT 127, has debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s main albums chart, the highest-charting release for the group.
The album, which contains the lead single of the same name, placed third on this week’s Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, the U.S. magazine said on its website Sunday (U.S. time).
This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows NCT 127. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This is the second top 10 and highest-charting release for the nine-piece act, it said.
The 11-track album earned 62,000 equivalent album units, including 58,000 in album sales and 3,000 in streaming equivalent albums, which equals 4.66 million on-demand streams of the 11 songs.
The band previously entered the top 10 with its second studio album “NCT #127 Neo Zone,” which debuted and peaked at No. 5 in March 2020.
The only other K-pop acts to make the top 3 on the Billboard 200 are BTS, SuperM and BLACKPINK.
“Sticker” sold 2.15 million copies in the first week of its Sept. 17 release, topping local and overseas music charts, according to the group’s label, SM Entertainment.
It also debuted at No. 40 on Britain’s Official Albums Chart last week, marking the first time the band has made it onto the list.
The album’s other tracks include “Lemonade,” “Breakfast” and “Promise You.”
NCT 127 debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in the United States.
Coming in at Nos. 1 and 2 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart were Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” and Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” respectively.