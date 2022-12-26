- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
NCT 127 to drop repackaged album next month
K-pop boy band NCT 127 will release “Ay-Yo,” a repackaging of its fourth full-length album, next month, the group’s management agency said Monday.
The album will come out Jan. 30 and has 15 tracks, including three new songs, SM Entertainment said.
The band’s latest album, “2 Baddies,” was released in September and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Ahead of the new release, the nine-member group will hold its second world tour in North American cities and Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.
The group debuted in 2016 as a subunit of the umbrella boy band NCT. While based in Seoul, it has also gained a large following overseas, especially in the United States.
A photo of K-pop boy group NCT 127, provided by SM Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)