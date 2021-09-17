NCT 127 drops 3rd studio album ‘Sticker’

K-pop boy band NCT 127 released their third studio album “Sticker” Friday, offering a mix of genres from hip-hop and R&B to pop and dance in a total of 11 tracks.

In an online press conference ahead of the release, the nine-piece act said they were excited to be back with their first full-length album in 1 1/2 years and anxious to reunite with their fans as soon as pandemic conditions allow.

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows NCT 127. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“This is our first album during the pandemic,” rapper Mark said. “We made it with a longing to see our fans, so its significance is different in that sense, and I feel the quality of the album and the time and effort we put into it were also at a different level.”