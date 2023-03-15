- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Monsta X’s Minhyuk to join military next month
Minhyuk, a member of K-pop boy group Monsta X, has said he will enlist in the military for mandatory service next month.
“I won’t be able to see you often for a while to do my military service starting on April 4,” the vocalist said in a handwritten letter posted on the group’s official online cafe for fans Monday.
In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.
He then vowed to become healthier mentally and physically while being in the military and return as a cooler person.
“I love you so much, Monbebe. Let’s meet next year smiling. I’ll be back soon,” he added, referring to the name of the group’s fandom.
Minhyuk debuted in May 2015 as a member of the sextet. The 29-year-old will become the band’s second member to join the military following Shownu.
Shownu, who enlisted in July 2021, is scheduled to be discharged April 21.