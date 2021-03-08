‘Minari’ wins best foreign language film at Critics Choice Awards

In the awarding ceremony of the annual 26th Critics Choice Awards held Sunday (U.S. time), the best foreign language film award went to “Minari,” directed by Korean American Lee Isaac Chung, beating “Another Round,” “Collective,” “La Llorona,” “The Life Ahead” and “Two Of Us.”

biographical film has received the honor given to the best non-English film of the year for two straight weeks following the one from the Golden Globe Awards last week.