Mamamoo to drop new EP next month
K-pop girl group Mamamoo will return as a full group with its 12th EP titled “MIC On” next month, its management agency said Tuesday.
The new EP will hit various music services at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11, RBW Entertainment said.
It will be the first release from the band involving all four members since the act’s compilation album “I Say Mamamoo: The Best” was put out last September to mark the seventh anniversary of its debut.
The title “MIC On” means Mamamoo has come back to the scene with a mic on, according to the agency.
The band, with particularly strong live vocals, made a stellar debut in 2014 with its hit song “Mr. Ambiguous.” Other smash hits include “Um Oh Ah Yeah,” “Decalcomanie” and “Hip.
This image provided by RBW Entertainment is a promotional poster for Mamamoo’s upcoming EP “MIC On.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)