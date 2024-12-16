Don't Miss
‘Love Me Again’ by BTS’ V hits 1 bln Spotify streams
December 16, 2024
BTS member V’s 2023 hit song “Love Me Again” surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify on Saturday, joining the global music streaming service’s Billions Club, his agency said.
The track is from V’s first solo album, “Layover,” released in September of that year.
The R&B song remained on Spotify’s weekly global songs chart for 70 consecutive weeks, a first for a K-pop song, according to the agency, BigHit Music.