- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
(LEAD) ‘Squid Game’ becomes ‘biggest-ever’ Netflix series
The smash-hit Korean-language drama series “Squid Game” has become Netflix’s most successful original content, the U.S. streaming giant said Wednesday.
Netflix said the dystopian series had been viewed by more than 111 million accounts in the first 27 days since it debuted on Sept. 17. The previous record holder was “Bridgerton,” which was viewed by 82 million accounts within the first 28 days of its release.
“Squid Game” has topped the popular Netflix TV show charts in 94 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, since its first release, according to Netflix.
In the U.S., in particular, the nine-part survival drama has become the first non-English content that has remained the No. 1 spot for 21 days in a row.
“Since Netflix launched its Korean service in 2015, our goal was to display quality Korean-made content to those who love Korean shows across the world,” said Kim Min-young, vice president of content in Asia Pacific excluding India. “‘Squid Game’ helped our dream come true.”
Directed and written by Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” revolves around hundreds of people taking part in a series of deadly Korean children’s playground games to win 45.6 billion won (US$38.5 million) in prize money.
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from “Squid Game.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)