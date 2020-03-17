- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
K-pop boy band NCT 127′s new album debuts at 5th on Billboard 200
The new album by K-pop boy band NCT 127 debuted at fifth on the Billboard 200 albums chart this week, the band’s strongest feat on the chart, the music magazine said Monday.
“Korean pop group NCT 127 lands its first top 10 effort, as ‘NCT #127 Neo-Zone,’ the 2nd (full-length) album debuts at No. 5,” the Billboard website showed Monday (Korean time).
“The act’s previous high was claimed with its last release, 2019′s ‘NCT #127 We Are Superhuman,’ which debuted and peaked at No. 11,” it said.
The latest album earned 87,000 equivalent album units in its first week after getting a boost from an array of merchandise and album bundles, and a concert ticket and album sale redemption offer with its upcoming tour, according to Billboard.
The band’s management agency, SM Entertainment, said the 87,000 equivalent album units recorded by the latest album mark a 3.3-fold increase from the 27,000 units registered by the previous album, “Superhuman.”
The new chart dated March 21 will be fully updated on the Billboard website Tuesday (U.S. time).
The latest feat marks NCT 127′s first hit of the Billboard 200 top 10, and the band’s second album on the albums chart following “NCT #127 We Are Superhuman.”
With this achievement, NCT 127 became the fourth K-pop band to hit the Billboard 200 top 5. BTS has topped the chart four times, while SuperM has achieved Billboard 200 No. 1 once last year. Last month, Monsta X’s first English album, “All About Luv,” debuted at No. 5.
The new 13-track album by NCT 127 was released March 6, led by the lead single “Kick It.”
Having signed a partnership with American music label Capitol Music Group in April last year for its U.S. promotion, NCT 127 has been solidifying its presence in the U.S.
The band joined the red carpet event for the 2018 American Music Awards and appeared in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the U.S. in November last year as the first South Korean band as part of its North American promotion.
For the upcoming Billboard 200 chart dated March 21, BTS’ latest album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” ranked eighth in its third week on the chart after debuting atop it.