- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
BTS to begin four live concerts in Las Vegas on Saturday
Las Vegas is going to turn into a city of BTS with the start of the K-pop supergroup’s four sold-out concerts this weekend.
The septet will hold four “Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas” shows on Friday-Saturday and April 15-16 (U.S. time) at Allegiant Stadium, about a month after it had its first concerts before a live audience in Seoul since 2019.
The upcoming concerts will focus on the reunion between the BTS members and their fans as the Seoul shows did, according to the band’s agency Big Hit Music.
For this, a massive LED screen will be installed on the stage as in the group’s latest concerts in Los Angeles and Seoul, so the audience can get better views of the artists dancing and singing, even at a distance.
BTS is expected to perform its hit singles, such as “Butter,” “Dynamite,” “Permission to Dance” and “On.”
But Jin, who underwent surgery on his injured left index finger last month, will be unable to participate in the concerts in full as he is still recovering.
“It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the amount of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery,” the agency said in an English statement.
“As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans.”
This image provided by Big Hit Music shows a promotional poster for boy group BTS’ four live concerts in Las Vegas. (Yonhap)
The four concerts are expected to attract more than 300,000 fans in total, considering the stadium’s capacity to accommodate about 65,000 spectators at a time and the shows will be broadcast in real time on the same dates at the 16,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena.
A festive mood was building up in downtown Las Vegas ahead of the group’s sold-out shows.
The world-famous Fountains of Bellagio debuted a BTS-themed fountain show on Thursday for the group and its fans. The special show will go live every hour on weekends of the two weeks when BTS is in town, according to Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind BTS.
Fans can stay in BTS-themed rooms at some of the Las Vegas Strip’s popular hotels or eat a special Korean course menu at a hotel restaurant.
There will also be an exhibition of photos of the band performing in and practicing for its latest live concerts in Seoul and a large pop-up store near the concert venue for selling official BTS merchandise.
The city of Las Vegas recently posted a photo of the exterior of the building decorated with purple lights on its official Twitter account.
The Allegiant Stadium also wrote “BTS#ARMY we can’t wait to see you!” on Twitter.