Le Sserafim’s ‘Fearless’ tops Japanese Oricon’s monthly singles ranking

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim has sat atop the Japanese Oricon’s monthly singles ranking with its debut single “Fearless” in the market, the band’s agency said Tuesday.

“It became the first K-pop girl group to top the ranking in four years,” Source Music said in a release.

The five-member group’s first Japanese single was released on Jan. 25 and has sold about 220,000 copies in the first week, a record for all first Japanese singles by K-pop girl groups.

The three-track album ruled Oricon’s daily and weekly charts before rising to the top of the monthly list.