Le Sserafim to drop new album ‘Easy’ next month

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will put out its third EP “Easy” next month, the group’s agency Source Music said Monday.

“Easy,” due out on Feb. 19, will mark the group’s first release in nine months since its first studio album “Unforgiven” in May.

The EP explores “the anxieties and concerns that exist behind the group’s confident image,” the agency said.

Debuting in May 2022 with its first EP, “Fearless,” the K-pop quintet has racked up two consecutive million-sellers with “Antifragile” and “Unforgiven.”

The group’s first English digital single “Perfect Night” landed at No. 1 on major monthly domestic charts, including Melon, following its release in October.

Le Sserafim will perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a major U.S. music festival, on April 13 and April 20.