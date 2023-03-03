- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Le Sserafim achieves career’s 1st million seller with ‘Antifragile’
K-pop newbie group Le Sserafim has recorded the first million seller since its debut less than a year ago, with its second EP “Antifragile,” the group’s agency said Friday.
The album has sold a total of 1,030,808 copies since it was released in October, Source Music said, citing data released Thursday by Circle Chart that tracks album sales.
“Antifragile” had become a half million seller early on by selling more than 630,000 copies in the first week of its release.
The EP reached No. 14 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart in November, making the K-pop girl group the fastest to debut on the major music chart.
The multinational group composed of members Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Eunchae and Kazuha debuted in May with its first EP, “Fearless.”