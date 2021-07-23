Korean credit card companies target K-pop fans with fan-friendly products

South Korean credit card companies are pushing to collaborate with K-pop agencies to launch customized products for fans who are becoming increasingly important customers across most industries.

Earlier this week, credit card giant BC Card released a new product with K-pop giant YG Entertainment. Dubbed the “BLACKPINK Card,” the new credit card offers fan-friendly features like discounts on ticket purchases and streaming, according to the two companies.

BLACKPINK’s four members — Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa — also took part in the visual design of the credit card, which comes in 10 different styles, they added.

This photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows products the K-pop agency released in collaboration with credit card company BC Card. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“We hope the partnership will be an opportunity to provide more for fans with the fifth anniversary of BLACKPINK’s debut coming up,” Hwang Bo-kyung, chief of YG Entertainment, said. The four-piece act is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary next month.