K-pop songstress IU collaborates with BTS’ Suga for new song

In this file photo, singer-actress IU poses for photos at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards held at COEX, southern Seoul, on May 1, 2019. (Yonhap)

The 27-year-old songstress, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, is one of K-pop’s biggest female stars, boasting a strong and steady performance on streaming services and sell-out concerts since her 2008 debut. The new song marks her first new music since her fifth EP, “Love Poem,” released last November.