- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
K-pop rookie Enhypen debuts at No. 18 on Billboard 200 with latest EP
K-pop rookie Enhypen has landed on Billboard’s main albums chart this week with its latest EP, making its first appearance on the prominent U.S. music chart in just over six months since its debut.
“Border: Carnival,” the boy band’s second EP released on April 26, ranked No. 18 on the latest Billboard 200 chart released by Billboard on Monday (U.S. time). The weekly chart will be officially updated the next day.
The ranking is by far the highest achieved by a K-pop act’s album dropped this year.
The seven-piece act is also the only K-pop group that has made it on Billboard 200 among those who made their debut last year.
The six-track album previously topped Japanese music tracker Oricon’s monthly album chart for April. Its main track “Drunk-Dazed” also took the 166th spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart earlier this month.
Enhypen debuted in November last year through “I-Land,” a globally televised audition show co-produced by entertainment giant CJ ENM and K-pop powerhouse Hybe. The program has helped the boy band expand its fan base across the world from the start.
This photo, provided by Belift Lab, shows K-pop boy band Enhypen. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)