K-pop rookie aespa says avatar concept is its unique edge

Girl group aespa, the four-piece K-pop act that debuted in November under a concept of connecting with avatars, said the rare theme has added a unique touch to its profile.

Trained and produced by K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment, the band’s name comes from the English words “avatar, experience and aspect,” with the name meaning “to be able to meet another self through an avatar and experience a new world.”

Under the concept, the multinational act — consisting of members Karina and Winter from South Korea, Ningning from China and Giselle, who is Korean Japanese — appears with its own virtual avatars.

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows K-pop act aespa posing during an online news conference on May 17, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

“Meeting with avatars and going through adventures (with them) is an unprecedented concept. It’s good that we have come to build a unique color and style (through the concept),” Winter said during the group’s first news conference since its debut.