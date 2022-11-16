- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
K-pop legend Cho Yong-pil to return with new single
Cho Yong-pil, a living legend of the Korean pop scene, will be back this week with his first release in nine years, his management agency said Tuesday.
The 72-year-old singer will drop a new single, titled “Road to 20-Prelude 1,” on Friday at 6 p.m., YPC Company said.
It also teased the upcoming release on the singer’s official YouTube channel. The 30-second teaser video showed the Korean titles of the two tracks to be included on the album, which are roughly translated as “Moment” and “Like Serengeti,” along with the date and hour of its release.
The K-pop legend’s last release was his 19th full-length album, “Hello,” in 2013. “Bounce” and “Hello,” tracks off the album, conquered music charts, pushing aside younger K-pop stars like Psy of “Gangnam Style.”
A photo of singer Cho Yong-pil, provied by YPC Company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
“It will be released as a single album, which he has never tried before,” the agency said in the video without giving further details of the upcoming release.
Cho debuted as a member of the rock band Atkins in 1968. After working for a decade in several bands, including the Kim Trio, he debuted as a solo artist with the hit single “Come Back to Busan Port” in 1976.
He rose to stardom through his first full-length album with hit tracks, such as “A Girl Outside the Window” and “Short Hair Girl,” which sold a million copies for the first time in K-pop history in 1980.
He has maintained his supremacy over his 50-year career, releasing 19 studio albums with famous tracks like “Candle Light,” “Dream” and “Leopard of Kilimanjaro,” among many others, while sweeping up awards and setting numerous records on the music scene.
Cho will hold four concerts in Seoul on Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 3-4. All 40,000 tickets to the shows sold out 30 minutes after reservations began.