K-pop girl group aespa to perform at New York City’s mega-festival

South Korean girl group aespa will perform at The Governors Ball Music Festival 2023, a major annual outdoor music festival in New York City, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

It will become the first K-pop act to perform at the festival, according to SM Entertainment. This year’s event will be held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from June 9-11, featuring acts from a wide range of genres, including electronic, indie, rock, rap and hip-hop, with Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.

The Korean quartet will perform on the main stage on the second day of the festival.

In April, aespa debuted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest outdoor music festival in the United States. It later performed at the 2022 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series, an annual summer concert hosted by ABC channel’s famous morning television program.