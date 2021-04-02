K-pop boy band Seventeen shines in 1st performance on Ellen DeGeneres show

K-pop boy band Seventeen made its first appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday (U.S. time), giving a performance of its 2019 smash song “Hit.”

The 13-member group, in black leather outfits, delivered a pre-recorded performance of its EDM number on the popular American talk show.

The segment, which Seventeen described as involving “the toughest choreography out of all its performances,” was filmed at an outdoor sports stadium in South Korea.

This combined photo, provided by Pledis Entertainment on April 2, 2021, shows K-pop boy group Seventeen performing its 2019 hit song “Hit” on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

In an interview video posted on the TV show’s official Twitter account, the K-pop act said they wanted to deliver the group’s energy to more people through this performance.