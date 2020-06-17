- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
K-pop band Monsta X to perform for Time magazine’s online event
K-pop boy band Monsta X will give a special performance for an online event hosted by American weekly Time magazine, the group’s agency said Wednesday.
The six-piece group will appear on the magazine’s Time100 Talks event later in the day as the sole music act of the online event, according to Starship Entertainment.
Time100 Talks is an online talk series that convenes leaders from various disciplines from across the world to spotlight solutions to urgent global problems.
Monday’s speakers include former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Japanese pro tennis star Naomi Osaka, Indian actor and advocate Ayushmann Khurrana and Sinovation Ventures Chairman and CEO Kai-Fu Lee.
Monsta X made huge strides in the U.S. market earlier this year, with its first English-language record, “All About Luv,” reaching as high as No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in February.
The group became the third K-pop act ever, after BTS and SuperM, to make the top five on Billboard’s album chart. Monsta X released its eighth Korean EP album “Fantasia X” last month.
This file photo provided by Starship Entertainment shows boy band Monsta X posing for photos during a media showcase for the group’s new EP record, “Fantasia X,” in Seoul on May 26, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)