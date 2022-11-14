JYP founder-singer Park Jin-young to drop new single

This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows a poster for “Groove Missing,” the upcoming single from singer Park Jin-young. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Park launched the “Groove Back” dance challenge on Mount Nam in central Seoul last month and continued the event in Barcelona, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Los Angeles. Many people took part in the challenge, including Shindong of boy group Super Junior and Sunmi.